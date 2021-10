UPDATE (6:34 p.m.) - Kilgore officials are advising residents in the southern portion of Kilgore, south of Harris Street to shelter in place, close windows and doors overnight. This local air quality alert is due to the large industrial fire near Industrial Blvd. and Woodlawn Street.

UPDATE (4:44 p.m.)- Firefighters said the flames have been contained in an industrial area, but they are still working to put out the fire.