Fragapane’s goal give Minnesota United 1-0 win over Austin

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Franco Fragapane scored an early goal in Minnesota United’s 1-0 victory over expansion Austin on Saturday night.

Minnesota (11-10-8) entered having lost four of its last seven matches, including two of the last three. Austin (7-18-4) stopped a two-match home winning streak.

Fragapane’s right-footed shot from close range hit the bottom right corner of the net in the 16th minute. Another Fragapane attempt sailed over the crossbar with two minutes left in the second half.

Tomas Pochettino’s shot missed in the 86th minute following a corner kick for Austin (7-18-4). Julio Cascante and Sebastian Driussi each had a header attempt in stoppage time.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51