AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP)Defending champion France won its World Cup group despite losing to Tunisia 1-0 Wednesday.

Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory, but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16. Australia beat Denmark 1-0 in other Group D game and finished second on goal difference.

Khazri ran at the heart of the French defense and beat two players before poking the ball into the bottom corner. It was Tunisia’s third victory at a World Cup.

France forward Antoine Griezmann thought he had evened the score in the eighth minute of stoppage time but he was ruled offside following a video review.

