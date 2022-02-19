MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Damaria Franklin scored a career-high 28 points as Illinois-Chicago topped Robert Morris 96-88 in overtime on Saturday night. Zion Griffin added 27 points for the Flames. Griffin also had 10 rebounds.

Jace Carter had 16 points and seven rebounds for Illinois-Chicago (11-15, 7-10 Horizon League). Filip Skobalj added five assists.

The 96 points were a season best for Illinois-Chicago.

Kahliel Spear had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Colonials (7-21, 5-14). Brandon Stone added 16 points and nine rebounds. Michael Green III had 14 points.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Illinois-Chicago defeated Robert Morris 80-75 on Feb. 3.

