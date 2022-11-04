NEW YORK (AP)Trent Frederic had the tiebreaking goal in Boston’s four-goal third period and the Bruins beat the New York Rangers 5-2 Thursday night for their seventh straight win.

David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, and Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall each had two assists. Linus Ullmark had 18 saves to help Boston improve to a franchise-best 10-1-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery.

Jimmy Vesey and Adam Fox had goals for New York, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists. Igor Shesterkin had 32 saves.

RED WINGS 3, CAPITALS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team, but Andrew Copp had the go-ahead goal with 3:50 left to lead Detroit past Washington.

Ovechkin broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period, giving him 786 goals with Washington to equal Howe’s total with the Red Wings.

Detroit’s Lucas Raymond pulled the Red Wings into a 1-all tie late in the second period on a power play. Copp scored his first goal in his 10th game with the Red Wings late in the third off Adam Erne’s behind-the-net assist. Dylan Larkin added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the victory.

Detroit’s Ville Husso made 33 saves. Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for the Capitals.

HURRICANES 4, LIGHTNING 3, S0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout to lift Carolina.

Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton and the Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen both scored in the fourth round of the tiebreaker.

Brady Skjei, Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas scored in regulation for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots.

Nikita Kucherov extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, and Nicholas Paul and Ross Colton also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 52 saves.

KRAKEN 4, WILD 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for his first shutout in 55 games, and Alex Wennberg scored twice to lead Seattle.

Morgan Geekie and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Kraken, who have won three straight and four of five. Jones got his first shutout since April 2, 2021.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots for Minnesota, which had won four of five.

ISLANDERS 5, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending surging New York to its fifth straight win.

Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau added an empty-net goal. Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 shots.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues, who have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. Jordan Binnington finished with 25 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 2, KINGS 1, OT

CHICAGO (AP) – Jonathan Toews scored 1:31 into overtime to lift Chicago.

Jason Dickinson scored in regulation for the Blackhawks, who were 0-2-2 in their last four. Arvid Soderblom had 32 saves.

Blake Lizotte scored for Los Angeles, and Jonathan Quick had 17 saves.

In the extra period, Toews scored his seventh goal of the season into an open net off a pass from Jake McCabe after McCabe drew Quick to the side.

JETS 3, CANADIENS 2, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Kyle Connor scored 1:45 into overtime to extend Winnipeg’s point streak to five games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets, who are 4-0-1 during their streak. Connor also had an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games, and Kirby Dach also scored for the Canadiens. Cole Caulfield had two assists and Sam Montembeault finished with 33 saves.

In the extra period, Connor beat Montembeault with a low shot for his first goal on a goalie this season. He had an empty-netter in Winnipeg’s season opener.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, SENATORS 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Mark Stone had a goal and an assist as Vegas jumped to a big lead and held on for its sixth straight win.

Reilly Smith, Zach Whitecloud, Chandler Stephenson and William Carrier also scored for Vegas, which led 5-1 midway through the second period. Logan Thompson finished with 42 saves.

Claude Giroux and Tim Stutzle each had two goals, and Brady Tkachuk had three assists for Ottawa, which has lost four straight. Anton Forsberg gave up all five goals on 19 shots before he was replaced by Cam Talbot, who stopped all 13 shots he faced in his season debut.

PREDATORS 4, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville.

Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville, which had lost seven of eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against San Jose in Prague. Kevin Lankinen had 29 saves.

Blake Coleman scored his first of the season for Calgary, which has lost three straight after winning five of its first six games. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

DEVILS 4, OILERS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Miles Wood had two goals and an assist as New Jersey scored three in the third period for its fifth straight win.

Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced before exiting in the second period with an apparent injury. Vitek Vanecek came on and finished with 18 saves.

Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, which had won five straight. Stuart Skinner had 39 saves.

STARS 7, COYOTES 2

TEMPE, Arizona (AP) – Jason Robertson had two goals as Dallas Stars used a four-goal first period to beat Arizona.

Denis Gurianov, Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea joined Robertson with goals in the first period, Robertson scored on a power play in the second and Jamie Benn and Jani Hakanpaa tallied in the third for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood had 28 saves to beat his former team.

Juuso Valimaki and Lawson Crouse scored in the third period for Arizona. Connor Ingram gave up three goals on 10 shots before he was pulled midway through the first period. Karel Vejmelka came on and stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced.

PANTHERS 4, SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Sam Reinhart scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift Florida.

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas also scored for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Anton Lundell had two. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots.

Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Matt Benning and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost three straight. James Reimer finished with 41 saves.

CANUCKS 8, DUCKS 5

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Andrei Kuzmenko had three goals and an assist in his first NHL hat trick to lead Vancouver.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists, Bo Horvat had two goals and an assist, and J.T. Miller and Dakota Joshua also scored for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes had two assists and Spencer Martin had 26 saves.

Troy Terry had a goal and two assists, and Trevor Zegras, Ryan Strome, Max Comtois and Max Jones also scored for San Jose. John Gibson made 39 saves.