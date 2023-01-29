PHILADELPHIA (AP)Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies have reached agreement on a one-year deal, his MSM Sports agency announced Sunday.

The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly at second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop.

Harrison also pitched three times for the White Sox last year, allowing six earned runs in three innings.

An NL All-Star in 2014 and 2017 with Pittsburgh, Harrison is a career .272 hitter in 12 years.

The NL champion Phillies will be Harrison’s sixth team in six seasons. He previously played for the Pirates, Detroit, Washington, Oakland and the White Sox.

