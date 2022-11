NEW YORK (AP)The 14 free agents given $19.65 million qualifying offers Thursday by their former teams. Players have until 5 p.m. EST on Nov. 20 to accept:

AMERICAN LEAGUE=

BOSTON (2) – Xander Bogaerts, ss; Nathan Eovaldi, rhp.

NEW YORK (2) – Aaron Judge, of; Anthony Rizzo, 1b.

TEXAS (1) – Mart�n P�rez, lhp.

—

NATIONAL LEAGUE=

ATLANTA (1) – Dansby Swanson, ss.

CHICAGO (1) – Willson Contreras, c.

LOS ANGELES (2) – Tyler Anderson, lhp; Trea Turner, ss.

NEW YORK (3) – Chris Bassitt, rhp; Jacob deGrom, rhp; Brandon Nimmo, of.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) – Joc Pederson, of; Carlos Rod�n, lhp.