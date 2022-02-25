PARIS (AP)Forwards Martin Terrier and Gaetan Laborde scored again as Rennes won at Montpellier 4-2 to move up to fourth place in the French league on Friday.

Fourth spot guarantees automatic entry into next season’s Europa League, and Rennes is one point ahead of fifth-placed Strasbourg. The Alsace-based side has a tough home game against third-placed Nice on Saturday.

Rennes is scoring freely with 51 in 26 games – second only to league leader Paris Saint-Germain’s 53 – and is playing some of the most attractive soccer in the league under coach Bruno Genesio.

The Brittany side showed just how with two goals inside the first 15 minutes.

Terrier netted his 13th of the season and attacking midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud doubled the lead.

Left back Ambroise Oyongo turned in midfielder Teji Savanier’s cross from the left a few minutes later, and 19-year-old striker Elye Wahi equalized with a spectacular scissor kick shortly before the break.

But after Terrier was fouled, his strike partner Laborde joined him on 13 goals when he netted from the penalty spot in the 52nd.

Bourigeaud set up attacking midfielder Lovro Majer in the 84th.

PSG hosts improving Saint-Etienne on Saturday.

—

