French Open champion Krejcikova makes Prague Open 2nd round

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PRAGUE (AP)French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the second round of the Prague Open by beating qualifier Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Krejcikova, who is warming up for the Tokyo Olympics at this hard-court tournament in her home country, will next face unseeded Ysaline Bonaventure after the Belgian eliminated Naiktha Bains 6-3, 6-2.

The third-seeded Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the tournament due to a leg injury.

Storm Sanders, an unseeded Australian player, came back to upset fourth-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 while fifth-seeded Czech Katerina Siniakova beat Jodie Burrage of Britain 6-0, 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic advanced by beating Britain’s Samantha Murray Sharan 6-1, 6-4.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51