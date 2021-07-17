French Open champion Krejcikova reaches Prague final

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PRAGUE (AP)French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the final of the Prague Open by beating Xinyu Wang of China 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.

The second-seeded Krejcikova set up an all-Czech final against eight-seeded Tereza Martincova, who defeated ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal. It will be Martincova’s maiden WTA final.

Krejcikova will be seeking her third WTA title in her fifth final after this year’s triumphs at Strasbourg and Roland Garros.

Krejcikova is using the hard-court tournament as a warm-up for the Tokyo Olympics.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51