French Open Glance: Djokovic faces lucky loser in 3rd round

PARIS (AP)A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Novak Djokovic will try to reach the French Open’s fourth round for the 11th consecutive year when he meets lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan, a 24-year-old from Colombia who is ranked 153rd. Galan lost in qualifying but got into the main draw when someone else withdrew. If Djokovic wins the match at Court Philippe Chatrier, he would equal the professional-era record for most years in a row getting to the round of 16 at Roland Garros – a mark currently shared by the other two members of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer both did it from 2005 to 2015. Three women who have claimed a Grand Slam title are on Saturday’s schedule: reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy; chance of rain. High of 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14 degrees Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Rain. High of 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius).

FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Third Round: No. 1 Simona Halep beat No. 25 Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 Kiki Bertens beat Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-2; Caroline Garcia beat No. 16 Elise Mertens 1-6, 6-4, 7-5; Martina Trevisan beat No. 20 Maria Sakkari 1-6 7-6 (6), 6-3; Iga Swiatek beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Third Round: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Stefano Travaglia 6-1, 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 Dominic Thiem beat No. 28 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3, 6-1; Hugo Gaston beat No. 16 Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Marco Cecchinato 6-1, 7-5, 6-3; Lorenzo Sonego beat No. 27 Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (17); Sebastian Korda beat Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

18 – Years since a man ranked outside the Top 200 reached the fourth round at Roland Garros until two did it with victories Friday: No. 213 Sebastian Korda and No. 239 Hugo Gaston.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”Everybody is always asking him: `Are you the son of Petr Korda?’ Which I would love to change in the future, so that people ask me, `Are you Sebastian’s father?”’ – 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, father of Sebastian, the youngest American man in the French Open’s fourth round since 1991.

