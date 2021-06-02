French Open Lookahead: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic in action

PARIS (AP)A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Two of the four men left in the field at Roland Garros who have won a Grand Slam title will face each other on Day 5: Roger Federer vs. Marin Cilic. Federer, of course, owns 20 major singles championships, tied with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. Cilic owns one, from the 2014 U.S. Open. They meet at Court Philippe Chatrier in the second round. That will be followed there by Nadal against Richard Gasquet in the night session. The only other man still in the draw who has won a Slam title is No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The 18-time major champion takes on Pablo Cuevas on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Two women’s matchups involving major title winners will start the day in Chatrier: No. 1 Ash Barty, who won the 2019 French Open, tests her bothersome left hip against Magda Linette, before 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens takes on No. 9 seed Karolina Pliskova.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Rain. High of 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Second Round: No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5, 6-3; No. 7 Serena Williams beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 5-7, 6-1; Daria Kasatkina beat No. 10 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2; No. 15 Victoria Azarenka beat Clara Tauson 7-5, 6-4; No. 23 Madison Keys beat Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 7-5; Katerina Siniakova beat No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (7), 5-7, 7-5.

Men’s Second Round: No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Roman Safiullin 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (1); Henri Laaksonen beat No. 11 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 15 Casper Ruud beat Kamil Majchrzak 6-3 6-2 6-4; Kei Nishikori beat No. 23 Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; No. 31 John Isner beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (6), 6-1, 7-6 (5); No. 32 Reilly Opelka beat Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

STAT OF THE DAY

364 – Grand Slam match wins for Serena Williams, a career record in tennis.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”It’s a clay court. You have to expect wrong bounces.” – Sabalenka.

