BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)The New Jersey Devils placed their faith in their youngsters to finish out an inconsistent season, and the players responded.

A day after trading key veterans Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac to the New York Islanders, Jesper Boqvist led the Devils' youth movement by scoring the go-ahead goal with 11:15 remaining in a 6-3 win over Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.