French skier Théaux crashes in training, will miss Olympics

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP)Three-time Olympian Adrien Theaux underwent surgery after he crashed in training in the United States and will miss the Olympic season, the French ski federation said on Tuesday.

Theaux fractured his left elbow and his right tibia and ankle in a super-G practice run at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

The 37-year-old racer had surgery in Vail on Monday evening and will soon return to France, the team said.

Theaux is a three-time race winner on the World Cup circuit who took bronze in super-G at the 2015 world championships held at Vail-Beaver Creek.

He competed at each Winter Games from 2010 to 2018 with a best result of 11th in super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The French men’s alpine speed team already lost Brice Roger for the Beijing Olympics because of a knee injury last month.

