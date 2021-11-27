Fresno State takes unbeaten record on road vs. Cal

Fresno State puts its unbeaten basketball season to its first true road test Sunday night when it visits California in non-conference play in Berkeley, Calif.

The Bulldogs (5-0) are coming off a two-game sweep of West Coast Conference competition at the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. They are 5-0 for the first time since a five-game, season-opening winning streak propelled them to the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

Orlando Robinson had 22 points when the Bulldogs followed up a win over Pepperdine at the SoCal Challenge with a 59-52 triumph over previously unbeaten Santa Clara on Wednesday.

At the end of a 12-point contribution, Jordan Campbell put the capper on his team’s championship performance with a crowd-pleasing, windmill dunk.

“That’s something I’ve been doing since high school,” he explained afterward. “I just kept it in my back pocket for a special moment.”

Cal (2-4) got dunked on a time or two in taking a pair of losses to ranked opponents in Florida at the Fort Myers Tip-Off earlier in the week.

The Golden Bears showed improvement in their 62-59 loss to 21st-ranked Seton Hall on Wednesday after having gotten rolled 80-60 by 23rd-ranked Florida on Monday.

Andre Kelly paced Cal against Seton Hall with 23 points, and Grant Anticevic added 15 points, including 10 late in the game as the Golden Bears went up by five with under five minutes to play.

“I thought we played really, really well,” Cal coach Mark Fox insisted after the loss. “We just didn’t close it.”

Cal won its last two home games before heading to Florida, beating San Diego and Southern Utah. One of its earlier losses came at UNLV, which plays in the same conference (the Mountain West) as Fresno State.

While the Bulldogs still have eight games remaining before their Mountain West opener at Boise State, Cal will be getting its final tune-up before hosting Oregon State in the Pacific-12 Conference opener on Thursday.

The Golden Bears hold a 6-3 advantage over Fresno State in the all-time series, including three wins in four meetings since 2013. Jarred Hyder, who has since transferred to Cal, had seven points as a starter for the Bulldogs in the most recent meeting, a 69-63 Cal home win in December of 2019.

