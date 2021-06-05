Frey strikes out 10, Indiana State beats Presbyterian 9-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Zach Frey struck out a career-high 10 in a complete game win, Miguel Rivera had five RBIs, and No. 3 regional seed Indiana State beat fourth-seeded Presbyterian 9-2 in a Nashville Regional elimination game on Saturday.

Frey (1-1) gave up two earned runs on five hits and one walk for the Sycamores (31-20). His longest pervious appearance of the season was a five-inning outing in a 12-8 loss to Dallas Baptist in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday.

Rivera went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in the first, a two-run single in the second and a sacrifice fly that made it 7-2 in the fourth.

Starter Brandon Williams (2-2) left the game before recording an out for the Blue Hose (22-23). He gave up three hits and a walk, allowing four earned runs to the four batters he faced.

KFXK Fox 51