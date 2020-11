WACO, Texas (KETK) – The Malakoff Tigers took the win over the Grandview Zebras on Fridays game.

Malakoff won a thriller on a last second field goal. They beat a team that had beaten them 4 straight times.

The final score came to be Malakoff: 24 and Grandview 21.

Malakoff will go on to play Mount Vernon next Friday at 7 p.m. at Mesquite, after Mount Vernon beat Mineola.

