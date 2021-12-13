A Family of Buckeyes: Gilmer’s Tennison brothers and their cousin Ashton Haynes share state title run together

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Gilmer quarterback Brandon Tennison has always had the physical tools and the mindset to be a leader on the football field.

But this year, he says he’s found his voice.

“They’ve definitely got me out of my comfort zone,” said Tennison. “Usually, I don’t do that much talking, I don’t really do all the hoo-rah stuff, but this year I’ve been very vocal.”

“We knew he was the guy, of course, he was the player, he always made plays all the way growing up, but this year, he’s been able to take the character, the mental aspect, the commitment that he has, and vocalize it, and that has just been a huge boost to the team,” said Gilmer head coach Alan Metzel.

Brandon is joined by his cousin, junior linebacker, and running back Ashton Haynes, as well as his younger brother Cadon, who as a freshman, serves as Brandon’s backup quarterback, but is also very much involved on both sides of the ball.

“Had a lot of fun over the years, growing up together, playing football, it’s just been in our family,” said Cadon Tennison.

“It means a lot to us, I mean, we’ve been playing with each other ever since we were little, I mean, I love both of them very much, and we always have fun out here, especially in the game,” said Haynes.

Now they are headed to the state championship game, and the bond these three have, not only with each other, but their teammates, has led them to this opportunity.

“Brings that family atmosphere, you know, it literally is family, and so they understand, and they are fighting for each other, and we may have our squabbles from time to time, but we are a family,” said Metzel.

Three kids from Gilmer, who have played out this moment years ago in their backyard, will share it for real in Arlington.

“Stuff we’ve always talked about since we’ve been really little kids, we used to play Little League together my little brother always played up, and Ashton always played up also, so it’s really a dream come true,” said Tennison.

Brandon has found his voice, and along with his brother, his cousin, and the rest of his Buckeye family, he also hopes to find a state championship trophy at AT&T Stadium this coming Friday.