LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Willie Nelson and Buddha Garrett were ballhawks together in the Longview secondary, and both will be heading to play college football in the state of Oklahoma.

Nelson will be playing in Stillwater for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, while Garrett will take his talents to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

It makes sense these two Lobos would share their signing ceremony, and will now get to play just an hour and a half away from each other’s campus.

We’ll get to see these two Lobos face off against one another when Tulsa hosts Oklahoma State on September 14th, next year.