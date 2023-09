BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) — The Alba-Golden are off to a special start in 2023, and coming into their Thursday night matchup with Big Sandy, the Panthers had not given up a single point.

The Wildcats were able to score on Thursday, but Alba-Golden is still unbeaten, knocking off Big Sandy 30-13.

Alba-Golden will look to keep the streak alive when they host Quinlan Boles next Friday night.