All Saints cancels regular-season finale due to COVID-19, look forward to playoffs next week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The All Saints Trojans have canceled their regular-season finale against Dallas First Baptist as a precaution due to COVID-19, according to Athletic Director Eddie Francis.

It is the fourth time this season that the Trojans have had a game cut. Three of the cancelations have been due to COVID-19.

The fourth was in Arlington when no officials arrived for the game despite both teams being ready to play. No replacement referees could be found and the Trojans drove back without having played.

On Wednesday, NET Health released a statement that many East Texas counties were undergoing a “large-scale, uncontrollable transmission” of the virus.

Francis said that the Trojans are looking forward to the playoffs next week.