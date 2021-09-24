Arp gets a win against Quitman in Week 5 match-up

ARP, Texas (KETK) The Arp Tigers handed the Quitman Bulldogs a loss in Week 5.

The final score is: 48-0. Arp improves to 4-2 on the season, 1-0 in District play.

Quitman will host Winona next week, while Arp will head to Troup.

