Arp gets a win against Quitman in Week 5 match-up

ARP, Texas (KETK) The Arp Tigers handed the Quitman Bulldogs a loss in Week 5.
The final score is: 48-0. Arp improves to 4-2 on the season, 1-0 in District play.
Quitman will host Winona next week, while Arp will head to Troup.
