ARP, Texas (KETK) – The Arp Tigers got their first district win on Friday night after the visiting Winona Wildcats.
The final score was: Arp 65 – Winona 7
Next week, Arp will head to Grand Saline, while Winona will head to West Rusk.
by: Christa Wood
by: Christa Wood
