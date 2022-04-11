ARP, Texas (KETK) — Arp ISD did not wait long at all before finding their new head football coach and athletic director.

On Monday, the district approved promoting defensive coordinator Wes Schminkey to take over the program, after Dale Irwin announced he would be retiring this past Friday.

Schminkey joined the coaching staff this past season, after spending three seasons as the D.C. in Henderson.

He has also worked on coaching staffs in Chapel Hill, Big sandy, Daingerfield, and Bullard, winning a state championship as the defensive line coach while in Chapel Hill.

This will be Schminkey’s first time as a head football coach.