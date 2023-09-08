CARLISLE, Texas (KETK) – The Arp Tigers are now 2-1 on the season after getting a road win over the Carlisle Indians on Friday night.
The final score was: 42-19
Next week, Arp will host Tenaha, while Carlisle will head to Mildred.
by: Christa Wood
Posted:
Updated:
by: Christa Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CARLISLE, Texas (KETK) – The Arp Tigers are now 2-1 on the season after getting a road win over the Carlisle Indians on Friday night.
The final score was: 42-19
Next week, Arp will host Tenaha, while Carlisle will head to Mildred.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now