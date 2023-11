TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texas High is headed to the area-round of playoffs after getting a win over Terrell in a Battle of the Tigers.

The final score was: Terrell 28 – Texas High 51

Texas High will play the winner of the Mansfield Summit and Seagoville game.

The Tigers from Texarkana ended the regular season with an overall record of 9-1, and a district record of 5-1.