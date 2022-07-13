ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) — Last season the Baylor Bears won the Big 12 Championship, and they are looking to carry that momentum into this campaign.

Ben Sims “Focusing day in and day out preparing like a pro doing the things that you’re asked to do on a daily basis even though they are hard,” said tight end Ben Sims. “It’s not the extraordinary things you do it’s the ordinary things you do at an extraordinary level so that’s the take-home message.”

“Being the standard for your teammates, playing for them, you play for your brothers, go out there and do you sacrifice, and things will happen in amazing ways such as what happened out here on that field here,” said outside linebacker Bryson Jackson.

This year the Bears are picked as preseason favorites but they feel there is no pressure with these new expectations.

“I think the thoughts lead to words that lead to actions and I think, we’re trying to go there and there isn’t much time for the rankings and everything else,” said head coach Dave Aranda.

“I really don’t feel there is pressure if as long as you prepare and do the things you’re supposed to do on the ends and the outs if you prepare the right way, pressure shouldn’t be there,” said Sims.

Baylor will look to retool on offense, after losing some top talent in the NFL draft and graduation.

“There is just a strong cohesiveness and there is a very robust belief that they can accomplish this and all of it whenever you’re around it, it’s kind of contagious and so it’s cool,” said Aranda.

“We have a young wide receiver room,” said Sims. “It’s been really cool to see those guys mature and exciting to see those guys grow and become the players that they’re going to be.”

The Baylor Bears are looking to be back at AT&T Stadium in December for another shot at a Big 12 title.