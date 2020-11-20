Beckville holds off Hearne, marches on to round 3

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) The Beckville Bearcats were looking to get only their second playoff win in five years against the Hearne Eagles on Thursday night in Athens, and they did just that.

After a shootout with Shelbyville last week, the Bearcats were looking to continue their success.

In a similar contest, Beckville held on to win 41- 38.

Coach Cody Ross’ bearcats will play the winner of Normangee and Carlisle in the Class 2A Division 1 Region 3 semis.

