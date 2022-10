BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Beckville Bearcats faced off against the Ore City Rebels Thursday night, and it was all Bearcats in this one.

Beckville led 41-0 at the end of the first half and went on to beat Ore City 62-7.

The Bearcats remain unbeaten in district and are now 6-1 on the season, as they get set to hit the road to take on Frankston next Friday night.