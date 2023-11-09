TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was a rainy night for football in Tyler, as the Beckville Bearcats opened the postseason against Alba-Golden on Thursday.
The Bearcats rolled to a 41-0 victory, and will now get set to take on Garrison in the area round.
by: Garrett Sanders
