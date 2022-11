LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Beckville Bearcats are headed to the area-round of playoffs for 2A-D1 after getting a Thursday night win over the Rivercrest Rebels.

The final score was: 77-7

Beckville will play the winner of the Joaquin and Leon matchup.

The Bearcats finished the season with a 9-1 overall record, and 6-0 in district play.