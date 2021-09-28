Beckville’s focus on family has the Bearcats off to a 5-0 start as they prepare for Hawkins Friday night

The Beckville Bearcats are changing the culture of the program with a simple motto, family.



“Forget about me I love you, hashtag Family. It’s kind of what we’ve been talking about ever since I got here and we came together real close as a group that just love to play and love each other,” explains Head Coach Cody Ross.



“Play for your family, play for your team and play for your people. Get out there and win this game for your team, don’t win it for yourself but win it for the guy next to you,” adds Tight end, Tyler Bryan.



The Bearcats are 5-0 this season and their offense is red hot, averaging 4o points a game. Head Coach Cody Ross feels a key to that success is the young offensive line growing up.



“They are putting the work in and the time in and they really take pride in what they’re doing up front,” declares Coach Ross.



“At first I wasn’t too sure how our line was going to be but as these 5 games, we’re 5-0 so it kind of proves how good they are,” says Quarterback Ryan Harris.



Coach Ross’ defense is flying around holding teams to 27 points a game.

“We got some kids that play with reckless abandonment, they don’t have a care in the world about what happens to them in some regard, and on any given play you’re going to see we’re not going to have one or two guys making the tackle, we are going to have 4, 5, 6 sometimes 10 or 11 hats to the football,” tells Coach Ross.



“When we get out there in the game people just want to make tackles and put the ball on the turf and switch it over to play offense,” adds Bryan.



The Bearcats have a date with Hawkins a team they lost to last season, and Coach Ross feels is guys are more focused for this matchup but he knows his offensive line will play a huge role.



“They got 3 down but they’re going to bring four and sometimes five and so the trick is trying to make sure that your offensive linemen are paying attention and reading their keys and making sure they’re blocking down and doing things they need to do,” says Coach Ross.



Kick-off against the Hawks is set for Friday at 7:30 in Beckville, as this Bearcat family will see if they can go 6-and-0 this season.