GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — We are right in the middle of the high school football district season, and on Thursday night, the Big Sandy Wildcats took on Union Grove in a matchup both needed to win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

It turned out to be all Wildcats in this matchup, as they shut Union Grove out 42-0, to move to 2-3 in district play.

Big Sandy will now enter their bye week, before finishing the season at home against Hawkins