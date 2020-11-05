Bishop Gorman cancels homecoming football game, third game nixed this season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bishop Gorman High School announced Thursday morning that they have canceled their homecoming football game against Waco Reicher due to the number of players injured.

This will be the third game that the Crusaders have had canceled this season, the first two due to COVID-19. Private schools were forced to wait until mid-September to play games.

Due to the cancelations, Gorman did not play their first game until October 9.

Principal Zachary Allen released the following statement:

This morning our administration met with our football coaches, and due to the number of students that we have that are unavailable for tomorrow night’s game with a variety of injuries, we do not feel it is safe for us to compete. Obviously, one of the last things we want to do as a school and definitely as an athletic department is to cancel a varsity game. However, in this case, player and student safety has got to be our top priority. Football is a very physically demanding sport, and having too few players available puts our players at an increased risk of injury. Based on the information we have at the moment, I would expect that next week’s game will be played as scheduled. At this time, all other Homecoming activities will continue as planned. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and I truly wish this was not necessary. Thank you all for your support and understanding. Zachary Allen, Bishop Gorman High School Principal

Gorman was coming off a win against cross-town rival All Saints 28-14 last week.