Bishop Gorman cancels second game due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bishop Gorman High School has canceled their football game against Grace Prep that was set for this week.

It was the second game the Crusaders had to cut due to COVID-19. The statement did not mention whether middle school or JV games would be played.

TAPPS schools were forced to wait until last week to play their Week 1 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, head coach Brady McCoy had said one player had tested positive for the virus and this forced several players in quarantine. In addition, the CRU is also dealing with another group of players that are out with injuries.

The Crusaders are set to play Dallas Shelton in their first district game at home on October 9.