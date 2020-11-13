Brook Hill cancels football game due to COVID-19 concerns

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) The Brook Hill School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Dallas Christian due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Brook Hill Athletic Director Wally Dawkins, the regional championship volleyball game against Prince of Peace is still scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Mabank High School. This game will determine who goes to state.

The next scheduled football game will be November 29th. It will be the first TAPPS playoff game.

The location and opponent is yet to be determined.