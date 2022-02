BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Two international students from The Brook Hill School in Bullard will be staying in East Texas to play college football.

Both Alessandro Cairati, who is from Switzerland, and Felipe Tristan, who is from Panama, signed to play for the Tyler Junior College Apaches.

These two have become close friends and have also fallen in love with East Texas and say they can’t wait to remain teammates right here in the piney woods.