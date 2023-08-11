BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Brook Hill Guard are no strangers to the postseason, making the playoffs for five straight years.

But during that time, they’ve only picked up one postseason win, a trend they plan to rectify in 2023.

“We’re not just going to be excited with getting to the playoffs and winning a game, we’re looking for the big one, and we know we have a good team at our level we have to beat to achieve our goal,” said head coach Scott Ryle. “That’s our target, and that’s what we’re going to strive for every day at practice.”

While the Guard will be young on the defensive and offensive lines, they will have senior leadership at key positions, including Jonah McCown returning at quarterback.

“Adds a little bit of expectation to yourself to be the best leader you can be and be the best player that you can be for the team to succeed,” said McCown.

Colton Richards will also be returning, and you never know where he’ll line up when the ball gets snapped.

“Receiver, corner, sometimes linebacker, maybe a little running back, I don’t know,” said Richards. “Wherever they need me, I’ll go, I’m open to all things, just whatever is best for the team.”

“Last year he played linebacker, outside linebacker, and receiver, and now, we’re going to put him at, what’s crazy, at corner, and yeah, he just kind of a utility man, and so he’s a great asset to our team for sure,” said Ryle.

Two guys who are looking forward to making sure everyone at Brook Hill is working in the same direction.

“What me and Jonah do, everyone else does, so we’ve got to set the tone,” said Richards.

“Especially for a quarterback and for a guy like Colton, who is a really good football player, if we’re not good leaders, then what’s the point,” said McCown.

The expectations have been set at The Brook Hill School, with everyone on board to make sure 2023 becomes a special run for the Guard.

Brook Hill will open the season on the road when they take on Grapevine Faith on Friday, August 25th, at 7:30 p.m.