Brownsboro will take on rival Van Friday, looking to win the Bears’ first outright district championship since 1995

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — As weather changes to cooler temps, so has the culture and reputation of Brownsboro football, a team that only won a game a season ago, is now just one win away from a district championship.

“Coming up in this morning practice, the weather has cooled off, it finally feels like football weather, and when you’re playing for a district championship, there’s always a different buzz in the air,” said head coach Lance Connot.

“It’s huge, something like that hasn’t happened here in a very long time,” said senior Kyle Nichols. “So having the chance to bring that home means a lot to this school and the community, and us as a team.”

“It’s been big, and it’s been a crazy ride, and hopefully it doesn’t end yet,” said quarterback Jaxyn Rogers.

Connot took over as athletic director and head football coach back in February, and can tell the relationships he and his staff have built with these players, have led to this 180 season, from a year ago.

“Anytime you get to be a part of something like this and turn a program around, I mean, it’s an awesome feeling,” said Connot. “Our kids have been working their butts off since February, we preach to them about controlling what they can control and their attitude and their effort, and they’ve done just that and put us in this position.”

Now they prepare to face their rivals, the undefeated Van Vandals, for the outright district title since 1995, to further let East Texas know, these are not the same Brownsboro Bears.

“Just different, you know, playing for the trophy, and you know going to play Van, in Van, their senior night, and they are our rivals, it’s just a different tempo,” said Nichols.

It could be a defining moment for Brownsboro, who could go from one win a year ago, to reigning district champs in the postseason.