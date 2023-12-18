BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — Gekyle Baker will be staying close to home.

The Brownsboro stand-out wide receiver signed with the TCU Horned Frogs, and will head to Fort Worth to play in the Big 12.

Baker says TCU receivers coach, Malcolm Kelly, a former Longview Lobo, was one of the main factors for his decision but says football was not the original sport he thought would take him to the next level.

Baker will join fellow East Texan Travis Jackson from Tyler Legacy.

The Red Raider defensive end, signed with the Frogs last week.