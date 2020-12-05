Gilmer knocks off Caddo Mills, reaches state semis

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COMMERCE, Texas (KETK) The Gilmer Buckeyes are moving on to the state semifinals for the first time since 2016 with a hard-fought win over the Caddo Mills Foxes on Friday night.

With wins against Sunnyvale, Godley, and Canton in the playoffs, they’d add one more W with a final score of: 38-14.

Coach Alan Metzel’s Buckeyes will take on Graham next week in the 4A Division 2 semis.

Watch the highlights above, including reaction from Metzel and the Buckeyes celebration.

OTHER GILMER STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51