Gilmer knocks off Caddo Mills, reaches state semis

COMMERCE, Texas (KETK) The Gilmer Buckeyes are moving on to the state semifinals for the first time since 2016 with a hard-fought win over the Caddo Mills Foxes on Friday night.
With wins against Sunnyvale, Godley, and Canton in the playoffs, they’d add one more W with a final score of: 38-14.
Coach Alan Metzel’s Buckeyes will take on Graham next week in the 4A Division 2 semis.
Watch the highlights above, including reaction from Metzel and the Buckeyes celebration.
