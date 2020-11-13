Carlisle knocks off Joaquin in 1st round of playoffs

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Coach Clay Baker and his Carlisle Indians may have saved their best performance of the season for Thursday night.

The Joaquin Rams ended their regular season on a loss, and they would not be able to pull off the win against the Carlisle Indians.

The final score was: 35-28 Carlisle.

Carlisle will face the winner of the Friday night showdown between Normangee and Thrall next week.

Joaquin and Carlisle are no stranger to the post-season. The Rams got to the third round in 2019. Carlisle made it to the second round.

Watch the highlights above.