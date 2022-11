PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) The Carlisle Indians are headed to the regional-round of playoffs after a back and forth matchup against the Wortham Bulldogs.

The final score: 40-36

Carlisle finished the season 9-1, and went 4-0 in district.

The Indians will look to spoil the Lovelady Lions undefeated season in Round 3 of the playoffs next week.