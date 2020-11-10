Carthage advances to second round of playoffs after Gatesville forfeits due to COVID-19

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The reigning 4A-Division I football champions Carthage Bulldogs will be advancing to the area round of the playoffs after Gatesville forfeited this Friday’s bi-district game.

Gatesville had to forfeit the game “due to the COVID-19 situation.” Carthage, which this year was bumped down to 4A-Division II, will post ticket refund information when available.

They will play the winner of Silsbee and La Marque next week. The Bulldogs are 8-0 on the season and have won now 25 consecutive games dating back to the start of last season.

