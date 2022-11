LINDALE, Texas (KETK) The Carthage Bulldogs are one game closer to another championship try after getting a bi-district round win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Thursday night.

The final score was: 42-7

Carthage will play the winner of the Van Alstyne and Ford game next week.

Pittsburg finished the season with an overall record of 2-8, and Carthage finished 10-0.