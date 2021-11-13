Carthage one step closer to another title after Friday win over Gatesville

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) The Carthage Bulldogs are looking to add another state title this season and they’re one step closer after a win over the Gatesville Hornets.

The final score was: 35-0

Carthage will play Hamshire-Fannett next week.

