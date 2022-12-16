ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) — After a one-year absence, the Carthage Bulldogs were back in the state championship game, and for the ninth time in 14 years, they will be bringing the state title trophy back to East Texas.

The Bulldogs dominated the Wimberley Texans, 42-0 to add to their growing gridiron dynasty.

Coach Scott Surratt now has nine state championships in his career, with only seven total playoff losses.

Carthage was the number-one team to start the season and ended the year by proving everyone right.