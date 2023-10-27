BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Center Roughriders got a bounce back win on Friday night on the road over the Bullard Panthers.
The final score was: Center 40 – Bullard 33
Next week, Center will head to Brownsboro, while Bullard will head to Van.
by: Christa Wood
by: Christa Wood
