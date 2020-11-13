Center wins thriller over Waco Connally, rides into round 2

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Center Roughriders kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to claim a 31-30 barnburner over Waco Connally Thursday in the Class 4A Division 2 Bi-District Round.

Connally had taken a 30-28 lead with 1:25 left in the contest.

The Roughriders and their explosive running attack were on full display in a back and forth affair.

Center advances to the area round for the first time since 2015. Coach Scott Ponder’s squad will play Sealy at a time, date, and place to be determined.

Watch the video to see game highlights.

