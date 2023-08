TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs and the Hallsville Bobcats finished up their scrimmage football season Thursday night, getting ready for their 2023 campaign.

The Dogs went on to beat the Bobcats 38-20 in their Thursday exhibition.

Chapel Hill will open the regular season next Friday on the road against Gilmer, while Hallsville will be at home hosting the Terrell Tigers.